Memorandum on Extension of Memorandum on Visa Sanctions

Washington, DC - Memorandum on Extension of Memorandum on Visa Sanctions:

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF STATE

THE SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY

SUBJECT: Extension of Memorandum on Visa Sanctions

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Extension of April 10, 2020, Memorandum. On April 10, 2020, I signed a memorandum detailing that countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS‑CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans. I determined that the United States must be able to effectuate the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing public health risk it poses to Americans, subsection (d) of section 3 of the April 10, 2020, Memorandum on Visa Sanctions is hereby amended to read as follows:

“This memorandum shall continue in force until terminated by the President. The Secretary of State, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, as appropriate and as United States foreign policy interests and continuing public health risks may warrant, submit a joint recommendation for such termination.”

Sec. 2. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

DONALD J. TRUMP