Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC - Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate:

Shon J. Manasco, of Texas, to be Under Secretary of the Air Force, vice Matthew P. Donovan, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on May 4, 2020.

Eric M. Ueland, of Oregon, to be an Under Secretary of State (Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights), vice Sarah Sewall, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on July 29, 2020.