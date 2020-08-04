Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Approves New Jersey Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New Jersey and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4, 2020.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in the counties of Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, and Salem.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Patrick Cornbill as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.