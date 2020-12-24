Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Has Brokered Peace Between Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco

Washington, DC - “As more countries normalize relations with Israel — which will happen quite quickly, we believe — the region will become more and more stable, secure, and prosperous.” ~ Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

ACHIEVING PEACE: President Donald J. Trump has brokered a peace agreement between Morocco and Israel—the fourth such agreement in just 4 months.

Morocco and Israel agreed to make peace, normalize their relations, and in the coming weeks will resume full diplomatic relations.

The agreement will allow the two to work to promote increased economic cooperation, reopen the liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, and discuss other areas of cooperation.

Through this historic step, Morocco is building on its long-standing bond with the Moroccan Jewish community living in Morocco and throughout the world, including in Israel.

This expansion of the Abraham Accords further enhances Israel’s security, while creating opportunities for the two countries to deepen their economic ties and improve the lives of their people.

RECOGNIZING MOROCCAN SOVEREIGNTY: President Trump is also recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, rejecting the status quo and driving toward the only serious, credible, and realistic solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

Yesterday, President Trump announced American recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, as well as our intention to open a United States consulate in the region.

The United States believes that Morocco’s autonomy plan is the only realistic option to achieve a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable solution to the dispute over Western Sahara.

Morocco is one of the oldest and closest allies of the United States and every Administration since President Clinton has affirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal.

President Trump urges all parties to constructively engage with the United Nations and consider creative and genuine ways to move the peace process forward.

This recognition leaves room for a negotiated solution and the United States remains committed to working with Morocco, the Polisario, and all involved regional and international actors to support the necessary work ahead and create a more peaceful and prosperous region.

TRANSFORMING THE REGION: Under President Trump’s leadership, the Middle East and Africa are moving away from the conflicts of the past and toward a more prosperous future.