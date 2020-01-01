Imperial Valley News Center

Presidential Message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 2020

Washington, DC - Today, in the United States and around the world, we celebrate the inherent dignity and contributions of persons with disabilities. Our families and communities are enriched by their presence in our lives, and we are inspired by how they teach us to accept challenges with grace and humility. We honor them and their tremendous strength, resilience, and skill, and we remain steadfast in our work to remove societal barriers to their success so they may pursue their full potential.

As part of these efforts, my Administration has made defending the inherent value of every individual a top priority. Alongside faith and community leaders, we have fought to uphold the sanctity of life while promoting a culture of respect for the immutable worth and potential of every human being. No one should be denied the opportunity to experience the fullness of life, receive care, or have the chance at economic success because of a disability. Together, we have bridged gaps in our workforce by expanding apprenticeship programs, providing many Americans—including those with disabilities—the opportunity to develop the skills and tools necessary to grow and thrive in innovative ways. Eleven departments and agencies have participated in the Multi-Agency Task Force on Increasing Employment Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities to help accomplish this goal.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring the God-given potential of all human beings. Together, the United States joins other nations around the world in recognizing the valuable contributions of persons with disabilities and in working toward a brighter future for all.