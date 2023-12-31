Imperial Valley News Center

Three Nominations Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC - Three Nominations Sent to the Senate:

Melanie J. Bevan, of Florida, to be United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida for the term of four years, vice William Benedict Berger, Sr., term expired.

Gino D. Campana, of Colorado, to be Chairperson of the Public Buildings Reform Board for a term of six years. (New Position)

William S. Jasien, of Virginia, to be a Director of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation for a term expiring December 31, 2023, vice Anthony Frank D’Agostino, term expired.