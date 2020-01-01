Imperial Valley News Center

Treating Erectile Dysfunction - Men's Health Matters

Rochester, Minnesota - Treating Erectile Dysfunction - Men's Health Matters via Mayo Clinic Health Systems When it comes to medical care, men are less likely to seek care than women. While men may typically avoid seeing their health care provider, some problems often prompt them to take action.

One complaint that can bring men to the doctor's office is erectile dysfunction, which is the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sex. Since erectile dysfunction also can be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment, and it is a risk factor for heart disease, it is important for men to talk to their health care provider.

On the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Dr. Sevann Helo, a Mayo Clinic urologist, discusses men's sexual health and treatments for erectile dysfunction, as well as male infertility.

Courtesy Mayo Clinic News Network - https://mayoclinic.org