Whale Tale

Avila Beach, California - Jonah was swallowed by a whale, but Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel managed to avoid a similar fate recently when they went kayaking off the coast of California at Avila Beach, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. They went whale watching and had a very close encounter with a humpback whale.

Video footage shows just how close they came to a not so happy ending to their outing. Their kayak actually wound up in the whale’s mouth but Julie and Liz were dumped in the water and surfaced safely