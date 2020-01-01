White House on President Donald J. Trump’s Fourth Annual Made in America Showcase

Washington, DC - Each year since taking office, President Donald J. Trump has welcomed hundreds of business owners and workers from every State to display their unique, American-made products at the annual Made in America Showcase.
The President extends his sincere appreciation to the companies that planned to attend this year’s event at the White House today. He is incredibly proud of their grit, ingenuity, and use of American labor to manufacture exceptional products on the homeland.
President Trump remains steadfastly committed to implementing policies that put American workers first and allow businesses across the United States to thrive.
Alabama – Wickles Pickles
Alaska – Alaskan Floats
Arizona – Lifetime Leather Co.
Arkansas – Tyson Foods Inc.
California – Justice Brothers
Colorado – Mountain Ridge Gear
Connecticut – Amodex Products Inc.
Delaware – Delaware Sauce Company
Florida – Nautique Boat Company
Georgia – Golden’s Cast Iron
Hawaii – Maui Babe
Idaho –Camille Beckman
Illinois – HM Manufacturing
Indiana – Hoosier Racing Tires
Iowa – AccuMold LLC
Kansas – Big Gator Tools
Kentucky – Cruise Customs Flags
Louisiana – Zapp’s
Maine – The Buoy Guy
Maryland – Lockheed Martin
Massachusetts – The Custom Group Inc.
Michigan – KitchenAid
Minnesota – Camp365
Mississippi – Blue Delta Jean Co.
Missouri – Swisher
Montana – Adanac Sleds & Equipment
Nebraska – The Dehner Company
Nevada – Curly Wolf
New Hampshire – Hampshire Pewter
New Jersey – Annin Flagmakers
New Mexico – Jayson Jones Bits and Spurs
New York – Kan Jam
North Carolina – Parker Boats
North Dakota – Eddie Wold Art
Ohio – Wilson Bohannan Lock Company
Oklahoma – Momma’s Mix
Oregon – Broken Top Candle Co.
Pennsylvania – W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company
Rhode Island – Duparquet Copper Cookware
South Carolina – Lowcountry Produce
South Dakota – Sioux Pottery
Tennessee – Crescent Sock Company
Texas – Goya
Utah – JW Custom Hats
Vermont – Rockledge Farm Woodworks
Virginia – Emerson Creek Pottery
Washington – Rite in the Rain
West Virginia – J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works
Wisconsin – Wyatt Bikes
Wyoming – J.L. Blair Saddlery