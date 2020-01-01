Imperial Valley News Center

White House on President Donald J. Trump’s Fourth Annual Made in America Showcase

Washington, DC - Each year since taking office, President Donald J. Trump has welcomed hundreds of business owners and workers from every State to display their unique, American-made products at the annual Made in America Showcase.

The President extends his sincere appreciation to the companies that planned to attend this year’s event at the White House today. He is incredibly proud of their grit, ingenuity, and use of American labor to manufacture exceptional products on the homeland.

President Trump remains steadfastly committed to implementing policies that put American workers first and allow businesses across the United States to thrive.

Alabama – Wickles Pickles

Alaska – Alaskan Floats

Arizona – Lifetime Leather Co.

Arkansas – Tyson Foods Inc.

California – Justice Brothers

Colorado – Mountain Ridge Gear

Connecticut – Amodex Products Inc.

Delaware – Delaware Sauce Company

Florida – Nautique Boat Company

Georgia – Golden’s Cast Iron

Hawaii – Maui Babe

Idaho –Camille Beckman

Illinois – HM Manufacturing

Indiana – Hoosier Racing Tires

Iowa – AccuMold LLC

Kansas – Big Gator Tools

Kentucky – Cruise Customs Flags

Louisiana – Zapp’s

Maine – The Buoy Guy

Maryland – Lockheed Martin

Massachusetts – The Custom Group Inc.

Michigan – KitchenAid

Minnesota – Camp365

Mississippi – Blue Delta Jean Co.

Missouri – Swisher

Montana – Adanac Sleds & Equipment

Nebraska – The Dehner Company

Nevada – Curly Wolf

New Hampshire – Hampshire Pewter

New Jersey – Annin Flagmakers

New Mexico – Jayson Jones Bits and Spurs

New York – Kan Jam

North Carolina – Parker Boats

North Dakota – Eddie Wold Art

Ohio – Wilson Bohannan Lock Company

Oklahoma – Momma’s Mix

Oregon – Broken Top Candle Co.

Pennsylvania – W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company

Rhode Island – Duparquet Copper Cookware

South Carolina – Lowcountry Produce

South Dakota – Sioux Pottery

Tennessee – Crescent Sock Company

Texas – Goya

Utah – JW Custom Hats

Vermont – Rockledge Farm Woodworks

Virginia – Emerson Creek Pottery

Washington – Rite in the Rain

West Virginia – J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

Wisconsin – Wyatt Bikes

Wyoming – J.L. Blair Saddlery