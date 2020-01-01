Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Is Safeguarding Americans’ Mental Health and Preventing The Tragedy of Suicide

Washington, DC - "At a time when many Americans are experiencing increased stress, anxiety, and personal loss, we must also ensure that our country can meet the mental health needs of those struggling in this crisis." ~ President Donald J. Trump

IMPROVING MENTAL HEALTH: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to improve Americans’ mental health which has been harmed by prolonged lockdowns.

President Trump signed an Executive Order to address the negative impact of prolonged shutdowns on mental and behavioral health and increase suicide prevention efforts.

The President is establishing a cabinet-level working group to assess the mental health needs of the most vulnerable, including the elderly, minorities, children, veterans, and people with disabilities.

The order also focuses on providing grant funding to support mental health treatment services including telehealth, peer-to-peer, and safe in-person therapeutic services. The Trump Administration is also working to award contracts and grants to community organizations which provide mental health and suicide prevention support.



PROTECTING AMERICANS: The President’s order comes at a time when many Americans are facing increased mental health problems and other challenges stemming from the pandemic.

Research shows that Americans’ mental health has suffered during the COVID-19 shutdowns and vulnerable Americans have been disproportionately affected.

According to a CDC study, symptoms of anxiety and depression increased significantly since the prolonged stay-at-home orders, with disproportionately worse mental health outcomes among vulnerable groups. 40.9% of Americans reported at least one adverse mental health condition and 10.7% reported seriously considering suicide.

In July, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 53% of American adults reported that their mental health was negatively affected due to worries over COVID-19. One in five of those who sheltered in place reported experiencing a major negative mental health consequence.

The overall negative impact of social distancing practices and economic shutdowns on mental wellbeing has led to reports of increased substance use and overdoses, decreased access to addiction treatment services, and increased calls to suicide prevention centers.

PROMOTING MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH: President Trump has worked tirelessly to improve Americans’ mental and physical health during his tenure in office.