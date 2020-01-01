Imperial Valley News Center

Second Lady Karen Pence Highlights Veteran Beekeeping Program

Lansing, Michigan - Friday, Second Lady Karen Pence visited Heroes to Hives, a Michigan State University (MSU) Extension program that offers veterans professional beekeeping training. There, she received an overview of the program and toured the six hives. Two veterans, who graduated from the program, shared their personal stories and what they gained from the program. Mrs. Pence also viewed a demonstration of a hive wellness check.

Heroes to Hives maintains around 40 hives throughout the state at their training apiaries with a total of 1.6 million bees. The veterans in the program participate in a 9-month education program that includes online lectures and hands-on learning in MSU’s apiaries located across Michigan, which is home to more than 600,000 veterans. Heroes to Hives supports veterans through comprehensive training, a supportive community, access to current scientific knowledge, and a network of veteran beekeepers across the country.

“Heroes to Hives has trained and touched the lives of 456 Veterans and it is truly inspiring to hear about the positive impact beekeeping has had on the lives of veterans,” said Second Lady Karen Pence. “I enjoyed meeting the veterans and staff today and learning about the Heroes to Hives program”

Second Lady’s Bee Awareness Efforts

Second Lady Karen Pence made history when she installed the first bee hives at the Vice President’s Residence in 2017. Today, there are two bee hives at the Vice President’s Residence with about 80,000 bees. Mrs. Pence has traveled the country and world raising awareness on the important role of pollinators, specifically bees, for our food supply chain and environment. Mrs. Pence has met with beekeepers, business owners, and bee organization leaders to learn more about the beekeeping and honey producing process and to elevate the importance of the health and security of bees.