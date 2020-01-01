Imperial Valley News Center

United States-United Kingdom Special Relationship Economic Working Group Meeting

Washington, DC - The United States and the United Kingdom convened the second Special Relationship Economic Working Group meeting at the White House on September 24-25, 2020. Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and Director General in the Cabinet Office for Economy and Trade Jonathan Black led the United States and United Kingdom delegations, respectively. Senior officials from both governments discussed collaboration on a wide range of issues, including: economic security, investment screening, supply chain resilience, telecommunications security, innovation, emerging technologies, and economic prosperity.

Mr. Kudlow said: “President Trump sees the United States-United Kingdom Special Relationship as a beacon for prosperity and the rule of law internationally. This alliance—unlike any other—continues to shine on both sides of the Atlantic for those who seek out the liberty of free market capitalism as the best path to that prosperity. Our shared principles reflect our optimism in free markets to deliver the conditions for economic growth to benefit every day, hardworking citizens.”

The United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “The long-standing special relationship between our two countries is crucial—now more than ever. We must continue building on our enduring economic partnership to secure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from this crisis, at home and abroad.”

As part of the meeting, the United States and the United Kingdom signed a Declaration on Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence Research and Development. This historic agreement demonstrates the shared commitment of our two nations to drive technological breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence that will strengthen our collective economic prosperity and national security far into the future.

The United States and the United Kingdom share an unbreakable bond through our enduring Special Relationship. Our work together on economic issues is vital to protecting our shared democratic values worldwide. The United States looks forward to continuing to work with our United Kingdom Allies through the Special Relationship Economic Working Group to ensure the economic security and prosperity of the American and British people.