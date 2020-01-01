Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Awards Nine Organizations with the Pledge to America’s Workers Presidential Award

Washington, DC - Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump awarded the inaugural Pledge to America’s Workers Presidential Awards to the following companies and trade associations for their excellence in workforce education and training:

American Hotel & Lodging Association – 130,000 opportunities pledged

Associated Builders and Contractors – 500,000 opportunities pledged

Lockheed Martin Corporation – 8,000 opportunities pledged

National Retail Federation – 250,000 opportunities pledged

Northrop Grumman Corporation – 7,500 opportunities pledged

Oberg Industries, LLC. – 225 opportunities pledged

Textron Inc. – 22,240 opportunities pledged

Volkswagen Group of America – 15,000 opportunities pledged

Zurich North America – 40 opportunities pledged

To date, the Pledge to America’s Workers touts over 440 signatories and over 16 million pledged opportunities for re-skilling and hiring.