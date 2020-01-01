Imperial Valley News Center

Snake mask story

Manchester, England - The long and lonely self-isolation induced by the coronavirus outbreak has motivated some people to find odd ways of dealing with the risks associated with the disease, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Take the fellow who was seen recently aboard a bus in Manchester, England wearing a snake around his neck and mouth instead of a mandatory face mask. Photos and videos of him taken by fellow passengers have gone viral around the world. Britain’s Daily Mail reported that it was a stunt on the man’s part that seemed to amuse some of the passengers with him on the bus, but the authorities were not amused, insisting “that snakes are not replacements for face coverings.”