Four Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC - Four Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Charles Edward Atchley, Jr., of Tennessee, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee, vice Harry Sandlin Mattice, Jr., retired.

Katherine A. Crytzer, of Tennessee, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee, vice Pamela L. Reeves, deceased.

Joyce Campbell Giuffra, of New York, to be a Member of the National Council on the Arts for a term expiring September 3, 2024, vice Rick Lowe, term expired.

Eric P. Wendt, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the State of Qatar.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Katherine A. Crytzer, of Tennessee, to be Inspector General of the Tennessee Valley Authority, vice Richard W. Moore, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on April 6, 2020.