Presidential Message on American Business Women’s Day

Washington, DC - On American Business Women’s Day, we celebrate the bold and brilliant women who continue to transform the landscape of our Nation’s businesses for the better. America’s workforce is strengthened by the talents and contributions of these exceptional mothers, daughters, and sisters who serve as business owners, entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders. Today, we recognize these role models for paving the way for women of future generations to succeed while inspiring others to do the same.

When women are economically empowered, they reinvest in their families and communities, creating a multiplier effect that spurs economic growth and strengthens the very fabric of our Nation. Last year, the unemployment rate for women reached its lowest level since 1953, and for the first time in the history of our Nation, women made up a majority of the labor force. Today, a record number of women are leading Fortune 500 companies, and countless more own their own businesses, generating more than a trillion dollars in revenue each year. As our country continues its economic comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, these female-led businesses are critical to rebuilding communities by creating jobs for millions of Americans, while also providing essential services to affected areas.

Since taking office, my Administration has fought to expand opportunities for women in business, ensuring that our country is the best place to simultaneously conduct commerce and raise a family. In the United States, approximately two-thirds of mothers with children under age 6 work and provide financially for their family. My Administration has charted a new course that both promotes strong families and addresses the individual needs of women in the workplace. As the largest employer in the United States, I fought to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave to Federal employees, and I doubled the Child Tax Credit, reaching 40 million American families. Most recently, I pressed for $3.5 billion in coronavirus relief funding to provide American families with greater access to childcare during these unprecedented times. These aggressive actions are integral to keeping talented mothers who want to work in the labor force.

This American Business Women’s Day, we recommit to ensuring that our economy is a place where all women can thrive. We must continue to empower and to promote women in the workplace, because investing in women, is investing in a future of economic growth and prosperity for all.