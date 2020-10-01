Imperial Valley News Center

First Lady Melania Trump Begins Planning for the 2020 Christmas Season at the White House

Washington, DC - The initial planning for the 2020 Christmas season is underway at the White House. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump are opening the people’s house up to the public for the traditional Christmas decorating of the White House. Individuals interested in volunteering to decorate the White House can find additional details below. Additionally, the White House invites musicians including bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers to apply for the opportunity to perform during the Holiday Open Houses throughout the month of December. Details regarding this performance opportunity are provided below. Confirmed volunteers and entertainers will receive notification later this fall.

In order to ensure a safe, healthy environment for all volunteers and entertainers, this year’s holiday season will include new policies in place that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials. A smaller number of volunteers will be selected in order to allow for social distancing during the decorating process. In addition, volunteers should expect to wear a face covering and utilize provided hand sanitizer stations during their participation. All details regarding the Holiday season are subject to change.

VOLUNTEER APPLICATION

Individuals interested in decorating the White House or serving as a greeter at the Holiday Open Houses may apply HERE. The application will close on October 1, 2020. Please note each person must sign-up individually, as no group sign-ups will be accepted. Applicants may outline specific requests and previous, relatable work experience using the online form. Applicants will be notified by October 15, 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT APPLICATION

Musicians – either individuals or groups – may apply HERE through October 8, 2020. Please note the form allows applicants to select a range of dates during the month of December. All confirmed applicants will be assigned a particular date and time for their performance. Additional requests or requirements may be outlined using the online form. Applicants will be notified by October 22, 2020.

All questions should be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .