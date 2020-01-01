Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Christopher Liddell for Secretary General of OECD

Washington, DC - Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key international position:

Christopher P. Liddell, to be Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Christopher Liddell is Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination at the White House. He previously served as Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Initiatives.

As the Secretary General of the OECD, Liddell will draw upon decades of executive-level experience in the public and private sector to lead the OECD as it navigates post-COVID challenges.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Liddell served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at General Motors, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Microsoft Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer of International Paper.

A dual citizen of the United States and New Zealand, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland and a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University.