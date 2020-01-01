Imperial Valley News Center

Presidential Message on National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, 2020

Washington, DC - During National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the First Lady and I join all Americans in remembering the loved ones lost to this terrible disease and in raising awareness of the common signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. We extend our full support to those battling this disease, and we resolve to continue working to find new treatments and methods of care to defeat it.

For the more than 20,000 American women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, early detection is critical. Regular medical checkups and knowing the factors that place women at an increased risk for this disease, including age and family medical history, are important steps every American can take to help save lives. Additionally, awareness of certain common symptoms, like bloating, pelvic pain, and difficulty eating or urinating, can facilitate a potentially life-saving early diagnosis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 14,000 American women will lose their battle with ovarian cancer in 2020 alone. This tragedy strikes to the very core of our country, and my Administration remains committed to taking every available step to improve quality of care and increase access to treatment for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since taking office, I have led a historic effort to cut regulations at a record pace to allow faster development of drugs and treatments, and in 2018 I signed Right to Try legislation, which expands access to potentially life-saving drugs. We will continue to cut regulations and put power in the hands of patients to choose the care that is best for them.

The First Lady joins me in sending our prayers to all those battling ovarian cancer. As one Nation, we will continue working toward a cure and secure a brighter, healthier future for all of our treasured mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters.