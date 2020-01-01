Imperial Valley News Center

The price is right

Imperial, California - What would you be willing to pay for a pair of 35-year-old used sneakers? The folks at Christie’s, the auction house, got $615,000 when the sneakers Michael Jordan wore in 1985 were put up for sale, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

After all, they were apparently only worn once during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy. And, as Christie’s described the kicks, they are "a one-of-a-kind Michael Jordan artifact." What also made the shoes special is the shard of glass embedded in the sole as a result of Jordan’s shattering a glass backboard during the game.