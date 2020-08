Imperial Valley News Center

Sharing and Preserving American History The Grateful American Foundation

Washington, DC - Justin Case of America Newscape interviewed David Bruce Smith, He is the founder and president of The Grateful American Foundation, an organization dedicated to Sharing and Preserving American History and restoring enthusiasm in American history for kids and adults.… David has taken time to share a glimpse into his world of writing, editing and Publishing.

#americanhistory #history #books #reading #grateful #american #foundation