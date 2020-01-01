President Donald J. Trump Is Taking Strong Action to Further Protect Nursing Homes from the Coronavirus

Washington, DC - "My Administration is taking vital action to protect seniors in nursing homes." ~ President Donald J. Trump
PROTECTING NURSING HOME RESIDENTS: President Donald J. Trump is taking decisive action to protect vulnerable citizens in America’s nursing homes.
- President Trump announced additional steps to keep our Nation’s nursing home residents safe from the scourge of the virus.
- President Trump is now requiring all nursing homes to test their staff on a regular basis.
- Testing will occur twice a week, weekly, or monthly, depending on local factors such as an individual facility’s risk for COVID-19 transmission.
- Nursing homes will also be required to test residents and staff when there are new cases.
- To make this required testing easier and less costly, the Trump Administration is providing point-of-care testing devices and an initial supply of test kits to nursing homes.
- The Trump Administration will ensure that nursing homes follow through on their commitment to conduct this testing by inspecting for, and enforcing, compliance.
ENSURING NURSING HOMES ARE WELL RESOURCED: President Trump is ensuring nursing homes have the training and resources they need to safeguard the health of their residents.
- To help States target nursing homes which need more support, the Trump Administration is providing States each week with a list of their highest risk nursing homes.
- The Trump Administration is sending Federal strike teams to some nursing homes in hotspots in partnerships with States.
- President Trump and his Administration have already shipped over 2 million point-of-care tests and over 5,600 point-of-care machines to the highest risk nursing homes.
- In addition to funds already distributed, the Trump Administration is distributing $5 billion more in Provider Relief Funds for nursing homes.
- The first $2.5 billion of these funds will be distributed this week to help many nursing homes cover expenses related to testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing, and training.
- President Trump’s Administration is also actively monitoring supplies at every nursing home and sending 1.5 million N95 masks to those that have reported shortages.
SUPPORTING OUR SENIORS: President Trump has made it a top priority to protect the Nation’s most at-risk citizens from the coronavirus.
- The Trump Administration has provided technical assistance and support to nursing homes and States throughout the pandemic, including onsite visits to higher-risk nursing homes.
- The Trump Administration provided funding for increased inspections and provided every Medicare-certified nursing home with multiple shipments of PPE.
- President Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” guidelines encouraged States to take additional measures to protect the safety of senior citizens and other vulnerable populations.
- President Trump signed historic legislation that provides funding and flexibility for emergency nutritional aid for vulnerable Americans, including senior citizens.
- At President Trump’s direction, his Administration dramatically expanded Medicare telehealth coverage, allowing beneficiaries to receive healthcare services from the safety of their homes