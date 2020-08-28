Imperial Valley News Center

Spring 2021 White House Internship Program

Washington, DC - The Spring 2021 White House Internship Program application is now open.

The application portal will remain open until 11:59 PM EDT on Friday, August 28, 2020. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

The Spring 2021 White House Internship Program term runs from Wednesday, January 27 to Friday, April 16, 2021. Application decisions will be announced during the week of November 9. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age by the internship program start date and must be able to commit to the full internship term to be eligible. Additionally, applicants must be United States citizens and meet at least one of the following criteria to apply:

Are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (2-to-4 year institution) and have completed two semesters prior to the internship start date.

Have graduated from an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (2-to-4 year institution) no more than 2 years before the internship program start date.

Are a veteran of the United States Armed Forces who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty—for any length of time—in the 2 years preceding the internship program start date.

The White House Internship Program is highly competitive. Applicants are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to public service, leadership in the community, and commitment to the mission of the Trump Administration. Questions about the White House Internship Program application can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

More information, including details about placements in the White House Internship Program and a list of frequently asked questions, can be found on the White House website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/participate/internships.