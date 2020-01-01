Imperial Valley News Center

HIListically Speaking via Hilary Russo Empowering health healing humor

Imperial, California - Hilary Russo "HIListically Speaking" Health Coach joins Joyce Rockwood, CCH embarking on a new frontier via America Newscape...

Empowering conversations of trauma to triumph through health, healing and humor. Discover what it takes to be a happy and healthy grownup. Hilary Russo creates the space for stories to be shared, lessons to be learned and lives to be changed when you make a choice to be a ”Defensive Thriver". From her own healing journey and work as a health journalist, Certified Holistic Health Coach and Certified Havening Techniques® Practitioner, she's discovered that the tools for transformation and emotional well-being are within each and every one of us. Finding balance is possible once we choose to connect, create and "Be Kind to Your Mind".

Her engaging guests share their own life battles through inspiring, thought-provoking stories that act as a guide to a happier, healthier and harmonious life. Laughter truly is the best medicine. It's time to up your dose, tune in and thrive!

Website: https://www.hilaryrusso.com

Podcast: https://www.hilaryrusso.com/podcast