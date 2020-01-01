Imperial Valley News Center

Presidential Message on the 75th Anniversary of the Trinity Nuclear Test

Washington, DC - Seventy-five years ago today, on a rainy morning in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico, the United States ushered in the nuclear age with the detonation of the world’s first nuclear explosive device—an event code-named “Trinity.” This remarkable feat of engineering and scientific ingenuity was the culmination of the Manhattan Project, which helped end World War II and launch an unprecedented era of global stability, scientific innovation, and economic prosperity.

After Trinity, nuclear testing conducted by the United States laid the groundwork to maintain our stockpile and further our ability to understand and prevent nuclear threats around the world. Since 1992, we have observed a moratorium on such testing and have relied on the scientific and technological expertise of our weapons complex to ensure our deterrent is safe, secure, and effective. True to our word, we maintain our moratorium, although Russia has conducted nuclear weapons experiments that produce nuclear yield, and despite concerns that China has done the same.

Our nuclear deterrent has also greatly benefitted our Nation and our allies around the world, even as they have adhered to their nonproliferation commitments. Nuclear deterrence and nonproliferation work together to further global security. Our nuclear weapons continue to underwrite American national security and are the backstop of our national defense. Having robust and diverse capabilities constrains global nuclear proliferation, deters adversaries, and assures allies and partners that rely upon American nuclear deterrence as a key component of their security.

In order to continue protecting America’s vital security interests, I have directed my Administration to revitalize and modernize America’s nuclear security complex to preserve a credible deterrent. We are investing in the capability to produce plutonium pits to support our stockpile needs and to improve the infrastructure of the weapons ecosystem. We continue to advance the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, the B-21 Bomber, the Long Range Standoff Weapon, and the Columbia-class submarine, all of which help ensure that we can deter aggression and preserve peace for future generations.

At the start of my Administration, I also resolved to begin a new era of arms control that moves beyond the bilateral treaties of the Cold War. The arms control of the future must include measures that advance the security of America and our allies, are verifiable and enforceable, and involve partners that comply responsibly with their obligations. I call, once again, on Russia and China to join us in these efforts, working together to make the world safer and to stave off a new arms race.

Today, on the 75th anniversary of the Trinity test, we reflect on the incredible tradition of ingenuity and innovation that has defined our Nation for generations. We also recognize the dedication and skill of the men and women of the current American nuclear enterprise, and we thank them for their contributions to our national security and the strength of our deterrent capabilities.