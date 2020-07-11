Imperial Valley News Center

Commemorating 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations between the United States and Vietnam

Washington, DC - On July 11, 2020, the United States of America and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations. To mark the occasion, President Donald J. Trump and President Nguyen Phu Trong exchanged letters noting our shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and respect for each country’s sovereignty.

Both leaders committed to continuing to expand our Comprehensive Partnership by increasing people-to-people ties; partnering to ensure that trade and investment is free, fair, and reciprocal; collaborating on humanitarian and legacy of war issues; and growing our strategic cooperation through expanded military ties. The United States also reaffirmed it will stand alongside Vietnam in support of the peaceful resolution of disputes, the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, and unimpeded commerce.

We congratulate Vietnam on an outstanding year as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and are excited to announce that the United States and Vietnam have reached an agreement that will bring Peace Corps volunteers to Vietnam.

We celebrate the close ties forged over the last quarter century and look forward to marking the next 25 years of partnership, friendship, and a brighter future for our peoples.