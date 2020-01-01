Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint the Following Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Thursday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Michele A. Pearce, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Department of the Army.

Ms. Pearce currently serves as the Principal Deputy General Counsel of the United States Army.

Previously, Ms. Pearce served as the Department of Defense Deputy General Counsel for Legislation. She has served in multiple senior roles, including as Senior Defense Advisor to United States Senator Susan Collins, and on the United States House Armed Services Committee as the Staff Lead and Counsel of the Subcommittee on Readiness, Staff Lead of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and Counsel of the Military Personnel Subcommittee.

During her twenty three years of Federal service, Ms. Pearce also served as a judge advocate in the United States Air Force and as the Chief Clerk for the Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. Additionally, she served on the Board of Trustees of the Judge Advocate General’s School Foundation and the Board of Directors of the Nevada Rape Crisis Center.

Ms. Pearce’s awards and decorations include the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Award. She earned an A.B. from Mount Holyoke College and a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Ashok Pinto, of Illinois, to be United States Alternate Executive Director of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a term of two years.

Mr. Pinto currently serves as Counselor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the United States Department of the Treasury.

Previously, Mr. Pinto was Counselor to the General Counsel at Treasury. He has also held senior leadership roles in the United States Congress, including as Chief Investigative Counsel and Policy Director to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Senate, Chief Counsel for Investigations to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the House of Representatives, and Special Counsel to the Committee on the Judiciary in the Senate.

Mr. Pinto was Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush, in private practice at two international law firms, and a law clerk to Judge F.A. Little, Jr. of the United State District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Mr. Pinto holds a B.A. from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law.

President Donald J. Trump also announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Joseph Douek, of New York, to be a Member of the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Gary B. Heck, of California, to be a Member of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations for a term of four years.