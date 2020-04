Imperial Valley News Center

First Lady Melania Trump’s Call with Mrs. Laura Mattarella of the Italian Republic

Washington, DC - Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump spoke with Mrs. Laura Mattarella of the Italian Republic. Mrs. Trump gave her heartfelt condolences for the many Italians who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

She also expressed optimism and hope that the positive trend would continue in Italy and stressed that the American people stand with our allay, including providing $100 million in assistance with hope that in coming weeks we can defeat the pandemic.