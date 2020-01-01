Imperial Valley News Center

Giving thanks

Boyd Lake, Colorado - Hoarders have come out in droves across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak and it appears they particularly seek to load up on toilet paper. This has caused empty shelves in drug stores and supermarkets and dismay for all of us who are home bound for the duration, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

There have also been reports of public bathrooms being raided for toilet paper. But Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping that a kind reminder might just be the trick that can help keep their public conveniences at Boyd Lake State Park well stocked. An electronic sign at the entrance to the park reads: "Thank you for not stealing our toilet paper!!!” In addition, they’ve tweeted the message: "To those that haven't stolen toilet paper at our #ColoradoStateParks, thank you,"