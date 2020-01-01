Imperial Valley News Center

Undress for success?

Imperial, California - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many of us to work from home using such 21st century technologies as video conferencing. It turns out that quite a few make sure their video cameras are turned off during these online meetings, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. Why?

A survey shows that 12% of those polled admitted it is because they don’t want to get dressed up for those sessions, Some say they take the calls in their pajamas and even in the nude. The survey was conducted by Mentimeter, a company that offers platforms for interactive presentations.