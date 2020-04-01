Imperial Valley News Center

Library of Congress Announces Limited Access to Facilities until April 1

Washington, DC - Out of an abundance of caution, the Library of Congress announced today that all Library of Congress buildings and facilities will be closed to the public starting at 5 p.m. today until Thursday, April 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus. Library employees, contractors, authorized visitors and other credentialed Capitol Hill staff will continue to have access to the buildings. During the closure, all Library-sponsored public programs are postponed or cancelled through the end of March.

Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs originally scheduled during the closure period. We will also provide regular public updates on the operating status of Library facilities.

Because the health and safety of Library employees and visitors is our first priority, the Library is carefully and continuously monitoring information from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, local area health departments, and our Federal partners so the Library can respond rapidly as conditions change regarding COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Library has increased cleaning of restrooms, public spaces and elevator lobbies, and has installed additional hand sanitizer stations.

The public can still access many Library resources through LOC.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov. If you are a user of the U.S. Copyright Office’s services, submit your applications online, browse FAQs, and submit emails with questions through copyright.gov. You may also reach the Copyright Office by phone at (202) 707-3000.

More information about the Library of Congress’ response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can be found at: loc.gov/coronavirus/

