Wine a little; Laugh a lot

Imperial, California - Most people have hot and cold running water in their kitchens but in the Italian hamlet of Settecani recently villagers woke one morning recently and it was red wine that came out of their taps, not only in their kitchens but in their bathrooms, as well, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It seems that a high pressure leak in the storage tower of a local winery allowed the vino to seep into the town’s water pipes. Many of the residents managed to bottle the beverage before the leak was fixed. After all it was Lambrusco Grasparossa, a very tasty sparkling red wine, and it would have been a shame to let it dribble down the drain.