White House Coronavrius Task Force Meeting

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence today convened a regularly scheduled White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting via phone at 4:00 pm EST.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield provided the latest update on the Coronavirus including the actions taken to implement the announcement yesterday from President Donald Trump. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun discussed the measures taken for screening of outbound passengers from Italy, South Korea, Iran, and China in addition to the assistance provided to State and local communities by the CDC.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, also announced that—based on the expansive, proactive, and comprehensive outreach to manufacturers—there are no additional drug shortages beyond the one reported last week. It was noted that only 20 drugs are sole-sourced from China.