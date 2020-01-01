Imperial Valley News Center

Vice President Pence and Secretary Azar Add Key Administration Officials to the Coronavirus Task Force

Washington, DC - Today, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the addition of the following individuals to the President’s Coronavirus Task Force:

Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Kelvin Droegemeier, Director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy



Last week, the Vice President announced the addition of Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, and Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to the task force.