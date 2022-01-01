Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation to Support Counties with Recovery from Winter Storms

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in several counties across the state to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms.

The emergency proclamation supports response and recovery efforts, including expanding access to state resources for counties under the California Disaster Assistance Act to support their recovery and response efforts, directing the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program in order to obtain federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction, and easing access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the storms.