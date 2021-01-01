Imperial Valley News Center

Let’s make a deal, she says

San Francisco, California - Demi Skipper of San Francisco has remarkable trading skills – remarkable enough to trade a bobby pin for a house, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. How did she do it? She used social media, including Facebook and Craigslist. It took a while, but someone finally offered to trade her for a pair of earrings.

She then traded the earrings for a set of glasses, which she traded for a vacuum cleaner. A year and a half and 28 trades later she was the owner of a solar powered trailer worth about $40,000, which she traded for a home in Clarksville, TN. But that’s not the end of the story. Demi and her husband are going to fix the place up, give it to a needy recipient and then break out another bobby pin and start all over again.