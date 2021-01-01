Imperial Valley News Center

Creepy thief

Riverside, California - The Riverside, police department is looking for a thief who’s been dubbed the “snake burglar” because he was caught on surveillance video slithering on the floor of a beauty parlor in town, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. The cops say that he got away with cash from the salon’s cash register and a safe containing more than $8,000.

They believe he’s the same robber that was recorded by cameras in a local pizza parlor not long ago slinking on the floor.