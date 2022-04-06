Imperial Valley News Center

Former West Hollywood Doctor and Company Associated with 1-800-GET-THIN Guilty of Massive Fraud Against Health Insurers

Los Angeles, California - A former doctor and his company were found guilty Thursday by a federal jury of scheming to defraud private insurance companies and the Tricare health care program for military service members by fraudulently submitting an estimated $355 million in claims related to the 1-800-GET-THIN Lap-Band surgery business.

Julian Omidi, 53, of West Hollywood, and an Omidi-controlled Beverly Hills-based company, Surgery Center Management LLC (SCM), were found guilty of 28 counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud. Omidi also was found guilty of two counts of making false statements relating to health care matters, one count of aggravated identity theft and two counts of money laundering. Omidi and SCM were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to evidence presented at his three-month trial, Omidi, a physician whose license was revoked in 2009, controlled, in part, the GET THIN network of entities, including SCM, that focused on the promotion and performance of Lap-Band weight-loss surgeries. Omidi established procedures requiring prospective Lap-Band patients – even those with insurance plans he knew would never cover Lap-Band surgery – to have at least one sleep study, and employees were incentivized with commissions to make sure the studies occurred.

Omidi used the sleep studies to find a reason – the “co-morbidity” of obstructive sleep apnea – that GET THIN would use to convince the patient’s insurance company to pre-approve the Lap-Band procedure.

After patients underwent sleep studies – irrespective of whether any doctor had ever determined the study was medically necessary – GET THIN employees, acting at Omidi’s direction, often falsified the results. Omidi then used the falsified sleep study results in support of GET THIN’s pre-authorization requests for Lap-Band surgery.

Relying on the false sleep studies – as well as other false information, including patients’ weights – insurance companies authorized payment for some of the proposed Lap-Band surgeries. GET THIN received an estimated $41 million for the Lap-Band procedures.

Even if the insurance company did not authorize the surgery, GET THIN still was able to submit bills for approximately $15,000 for each sleep study, receiving an estimated $27 million in payments for these claims. The insurance payments were deposited into bank accounts associated with the GET THIN entities.

The victim health care benefit programs include Tricare, Anthem Blue Cross, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Health Net, Operating Engineers Health and Welfare Trust Fund, and others.

Prosecutors estimate Omidi’s total fraudulent billings at approximately $355 million.

United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee has scheduled an April 6, 2022 sentencing hearing, at which time Omidi will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of the mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering counts, as well as a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft.

In 2014, the government seized more than $110 million in funds and securities from accounts held by individuals and entities involved in the criminal scheme, including Omidi. The government is seeking forfeiture of some or all those funds in the criminal case, and intends to pursue civil forfeiture of some or all of the assets.

The criminal case against corporate defendant Independent Medical Services Inc., another company controlled in part by Omidi, has been severed from this litigation and stayed.

Co-defendant Dr. Mirali Zarrabi, 59, of Beverly Hills, was acquitted of all charges.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations; the FBI; the Defense Criminal Investigative Service; IRS Criminal Investigation; and the California Department of Insurance investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorneys Kristen A. Williams, Ali Moghaddas, David H. Chao of the Major Frauds Section, David C. Lachman of the General Crimes Section, and James E. Dochterman of the Asset Forfeiture Section are prosecuting this case.