Imperial Valley News Center

Multiple gunshot wound victim found deceased

Brawley, California - At approximately 0400 hours on December 15, 2021, Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from Brawley Police advising of a “man down” and possibly deceased near the Highway 78 and Hovely Road intersection. Brawley police received a call from a passerby at approximately 0350 hours regarding a subject at that location, not moving, with severe injuries.

Ambulance personnel responded and confirmed the subject was deceased. Multiple gunshot wounds were visible on the victim. The victim is a white adult male approximately 30 years of age and believed to be a resident of Brawley, CA. An autopsy will be performed to determine a direct cause of death, which has not been scheduled at this time. There is currently no suspect information.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s office will be investigating this case.