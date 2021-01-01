Imperial Valley News Center

Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse of Two- and Seven-Year-Old Children to Produce Child Pornography

Baltimore, Maryland - Wednesday, Brian Anthony Gilbert, 34, of Owings Mills, Maryland, was sentenced to a total of 540 months, or 45 years, in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for two counts of production and one count of possession of child pornography. Upon his release from prison, Gilbert is required to register as a sex offender.

“Not only did the defendant commit egregious acts of abuse against two children in his community, but he also recorded and exploited the abuse and trauma of young victims on the Dark Web,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s sentence demonstrates our commitment to protecting children from threats. I commend the professionalism of our agents and law enforcement partners in bringing Brian Gilbert to justice.”

“There are no words to adequately express how disturbing this case truly is,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland. “This sentence sends a clear message that we will bring to justice those who victimize innocent children.”

“When the most vulnerable of our citizens – our children – are victimized we will do everything in our power to hold the perpetrators accountable and to protect others from harm,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. “Not only did the abuser harm two innocent children, but he furthered their victimization by distributing heinous materials online. Mr. Gilbert will now spend a significant time behind bars.”

According to court documents, in August 2020, Gilbert uploaded and advertised at least two video files to an online bulletin board dedicated to child pornography hosted on the Tor network, a computer network specifically designed to facilitate anonymous communication over the internet. The videos were approximately 10 minutes and 15 minutes in length, respectively, and depicted sexual acts between Gilbert and an approximately seven-year-old female victim (Victim 1). In Gilbert’s posts to the online bulletin board, he admits to having produced both videos.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on Sept. 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Gilbert’s residence while he was present. During the execution of the search warrant, Gilbert waived his rights and informed law enforcement that he video-recorded sexual acts between himself and Victim 1 in his bedroom and at Victim 1’s residence approximately five times between January 2019 and August 2020. He also stated he recorded sexual acts between himself and another victim, who was approximately two-years old (Victim 2) at the time. Gilbert further told law enforcement that he distributed the child sexual abuse material, which he produced, on the Tor network.

During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement seized electronic devices from Gilbert’s bedroom. A subsequent forensic analysis of Gilbert’s electronic devices revealed over 2,000 files of child pornography. Among those files were six videos of Gilbert engaging in sexual acts with Victim 1 and Victim 2 in Gilbert’s bedroom or in Victim 1’s residence. Some of the child pornography located on Gilbert’s devices included pre-pubescent children under the age of 12 as well as sadistic or masochistic conduct, including the use of instruments or tools on children, and sexual acts between adults and children.

The FBI investigated the case, with valuable assistance provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Baldwin for the District of Maryland, and Trial Attorneys Jessica Urban and Alicia Bove of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) prosecuted the case.