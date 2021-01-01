Imperial Valley News Center

Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol Agents

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with prior sexual offense convictions.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered the individual illegally entering the United States, seven miles east of Calexico. The individual was arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed the individual to be a 36-year-old Mexican national with prior criminal and immigration history. This individual was previously convicted for a sexual offense: possession of child pornography. Additionally, this individual was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed five individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

U.S. Border Patrol will process the individual accordingly.

