Her Wish was His Command

Serbia - A dutiful 72-year-old Serbian husband Vojin Kusic built his house according to his wife’s specifications soon after they got married many years ago. Since then, he’s been rebuilding it and rebuilding it to fulfill his wife’s wishes, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Not long ago Mrs. Kusic complained that she was not particularly happy with the view from her window prompting her devoted husband to build a completely new home. This time he devised a way to allow his better half to change her views whenever the notion struck by simply activating a device that rotates the whole house a full 360 degrees. He built it by himself atop a rotating mechanism with electric motors and wheels from a military transport vehicle. The new home can make a complete about face at its fastest speed in 22 second or 24 hours at its slowest speed.