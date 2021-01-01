Imperial Valley News Center

Making Competition Work: Promoting Competition in Labor Markets

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced an agenda for their upcoming virtual workshop regarding competition in labor markets.

First announced on October 27, “Making Competition Work: Promoting Competition in Labor Markets,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on December 6, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 7, and will be webcast on the FTC’s website. (all times EST)

Over two days, a series of panels, presentations, and remarks will address competition issues affecting labor markets and the welfare of workers, including: labor monopsony; the increased use of restrictive contractual clauses in labor agreements, including non-competes and non-disclosure agreements; the perspectives of workers on the state of competition; information sharing and benchmarking activity among competing employers; the role of other federal agencies in ensuring fair competition in labor markets; and the relationship between antitrust law and collective bargaining efforts in the “gig economy.” Panelists will be invited to discuss potential steps antitrust enforcers can take to better target enforcement resources, improve public guidance, and pursue a whole-of-government approach to ensuring fair competition for workers and consumers by leveraging interagency resources. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division, FTC Chair Lina Khan, and Special Assistant to the President Tim Wu will deliver remarks, among others.

“The Department of Justice is thrilled to work alongside its colleagues at the FTC to address these timely issues that are fundamental to the health of our economy and the livelihoods of American workers,” said Assistant Attorney General Kanter.