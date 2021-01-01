Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Judge Laurie M. Earl as Associate Justice of the Third District Court of Appeal. The Governor also announced his appointment of 11 Superior Court Judges, which include one in Alameda County; one in Kings County; three in Los Angeles County; one in Merced County; one in Modoc County; one in Nevada County; two in Sacramento County; and one in Tulare County.

Third District Court of Appeal

Judge Laurie M. Earl, 60, of Sacramento, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the Third District Court of Appeal. She has served as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court since 2005. Judge Earl was Senior Assistant Inspector General at the Sacramento County Office of Inspector General from 2004 to 2005 and a Deputy District Attorney at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office from 1995 to 2004. She served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office from 1989 to 1995. Judge Earl earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Lincoln Law School of Sacramento. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice M. Kathleen Butz. This position requires the completion of a review by the State Bar’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Vance W. Raye. Judge Earl is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $256,138.

Alameda County Superior Court

Peter E. Borkon, 50, of San Francisco, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Borkon has been a Partner at Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP since 2019. He was a Partner and Associate at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP from 2007 to 2018 and an Associate at Schubert & Reed LLP from 2005 to 2007. Borkon was an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law from 2006 to 2009 and Principal at Cotchett, Pitre, Simon & McCarthy from 2001 to 2005. He served as Senior Motions Attorney at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1999 to 2001, where he was a Civil Research Attorney from 1998 to 1999. Borkon served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable J. Phil Gilbert at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois from 1996 to 1998. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Illinois University Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patrick J. Zika. Borkon is registered without party preference.

Kings County Superior Court

Melissa R. D’Morias, 36, of Hanford, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kings County Superior Court. D’Morias has served as a Deputy District Attorney for the Kings County District Attorney’s Office since 2013. She was an Attorney at Fresno Child Advocates from 2011 to 2013. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. She fills the vacancy of a new position created on September 24, 2019. D’Morias is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Donald A. Buddle Jr., 42, of Santa Clarita, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Buddle has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2007. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael A. Tynan. Buddle is a Democrat.

Edwin P. Chau, 64, of Arcadia, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Chau has served as a State Assemblymember representing the 49th Assembly District since his election in 2012. He was a Sole Practitioner from 1994 to 2012 and served as a Montebello Unified School District Board Member from 2000 to 2012. Chau earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Southwestern University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert J. Perry. Chau is a Democrat.

Patricia A. Young, 42, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Young has been a Supervising Deputy Federal Public Defender at the Office of the Federal Public Defender, Central District of California since 2014, where she has served as a Deputy Federal Public Defender since 2009. Young was an Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP from 2005 to 2009. She served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Keith P. Ellison at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas from 2004 to 2005. Young earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ramona G. See. Young is a Democrat.

Merced County Superior Court

Stephanie L. Jamieson, 37, of Patterson, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Merced County Superior Court. Jamieson has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Merced County Public Defender’s Office since 2013. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2011 to 2012 and an Independent contractor at the Law Office of Victor Vertner from 2011 to 2012. Jamieson earned a Master of Laws degree from the California Western School of Law and a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy of a new position created on September 24, 2019. Jamieson is a Democrat.

Modoc County Superior Court

Wendy J. Dier, 53, of Alturas, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Modoc County Superior Court. Dier has been a Sole Practitioner since 1995 and has worked on contract in various positions, including with the Modoc County Superior Court, Modoc County District Attorney’s Office and Modoc County Department of Social Services. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Oregon School of Law. Dier fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David A. Mason. She is a Democrat.

Nevada County Superior Court

Judge Yvette Durant, 56, of Truckee, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Nevada County Superior Court. She has served as a Judge in the Sierra County Superior Court since 2016. Judge Durant served as a Commissioner at the Nevada County Superior Court from 2011 to 2016. She was a Sole Practitioner from 1999 to 2011 and an Associate at Tonon and Associates in 1999. Judge Durant was an Associate at Ashbaugh Beal from 1991 to 1993. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert L. Tamietti. Judge Durant is registered without party preference.

Sacramento County Superior Court

Andre K. Campbell, 61, of Carmichael, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Campbell has been a Partner at Hanson Bridgett LLP since 2010. He was an Associate and Partner at McDonough, Holland & Allen PC from 1996 to 2010. Campbell served as a commissioned officer in the Air Force from 1981 to 1996, attaining the rank of Major. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Master of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jamie R. Roman. Campbell is a Democrat.

Allison M. Williams, 40, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Williams has served as a Criminal Attorney at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office since 2006. She was an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law from 2011 to 2012. Williams earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Emily Vasquez effective January 26, 2022. Williams is a Democrat.

Tulare County Superior Court

Sylvia J. Hanna, 44, of Tulare, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Tulare County Superior Court. Hanna has served as Chief Deputy Public Defender at the Tulare County Office of the Public Defender since 2019, where she has held several positions since 2004, including Senior Attorney and Supervising Attorney. She served as a Law Clerk at the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office in 2003. Hanna earned a Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kathryn T. Montejano. Hanna is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $223,829.