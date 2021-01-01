Imperial Valley News Center

As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly via WKRP in Cincinnati

Cincinati, Ohio -

America Newscape shares a clip from possibly the funniest TV episode in history: "As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly"

Clip from the WKRP in Cincinnati's signature episode, the one that first comes to mind when one thinks of WKRP. On air, Dr. Johnny Fever tells his fellow babies about Turkey Day doings. Out on the streets, "oh the humanity"... "Hitting the ground like bags of wet cement."

Mr. Carlson stages a top-secret holiday promotion and ends up ruffling a lot of feathers. Feeling left out by all the recent changes, Mr. Carlson decides to launch his own Thanksgiving promotion. With the aid of Herb and Les, the Big Guy turns a routine turkey give-away into a comic catastrophe.

This episode originally aired Monday October 30, 1978

WKRP in Cincinnati the misadventures of the staff of a struggling Top 40 rock radio station in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Directed by: Michael Zinberg

Created by: Bill Dial

Writing Credits: Bill Dial & Tom Chehak

Story Editor: Blake Hunter

