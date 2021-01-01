Imperial Valley News Center

Police Officers Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Assaulting Two Arrestees

Shreveport, Louisiana - Three police officers with the Shreveport Police Department were indicted Friday on federal civil rights charges.

Treveion Brooks, 26; William Isenhour, 25; and D’Andre Jackson, 25, are charged with deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 24, 2020, Officer Brooks assaulted an arrestee, identified in the indictment only as D.R., resulting in bodily injury to D.R. The indictment further alleges that Officers Isenhour and Jackson assaulted another arrestee, identified as C.B., resulting in bodily injury to C.B.

The civil rights charges carry a maximum penalty of ten years; actual sentences are often much lower than the statutory maximum.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary Mudrick and Cadesby Cooper of the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.