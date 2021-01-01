Imperial Valley News Center

FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Who Bought Deceptively Marketed Supplements to Treat Pain and Age-related Health Conditions

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission is sending refund payments totaling more than $1.1 million to consumers who bought three supplements deceptively marketed as treatments for pain and other health conditions related to aging.

According to an FTC complaint filed in April 2020, the marketers of Neurocet, Regenify, and Resetigen-D deceptively promoted their products using false or unsubstantiated claims that the supplements could stop pain and treat age-related ailments. The pitches were made primarily through direct mail campaigns.

The final order settling the FTC’s complaint bars the defendants—five related companies called Mile High Madison Group, Inc., Nordic Clinical, Inc., Encore Plus Solutions, Inc., Le Groupe Mile High Madison, Inc., and Clinique Nordique, Inc. and their principals, Vittorio DiCriscio and Vito Proietti—from making any claims about the health benefits of their products unless they are true and supported by scientific evidence. It also requires them to pay for the consumer refunds announced today.

Nearly 85,000 people are receiving payments. Consumers who have questions about their refunds should call Rust Consulting Inc., the administrator for this case, at 1-866-216-0252.

The FTC’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of FTC refunds. In 2020, FTC actions led to more than $483 million in refunds to consumers across the country, but the United States Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the FTC lacks authority under Section 13(b) to seek monetary relief in federal court going forward. The Commission has urged Congress to restore the FTC’s ability to get money back for consumers.