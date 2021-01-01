Imperial Valley News Center

New Meaning for ‘Hometown’

Walter Valley, Tennessee - Why buy a house when you can buy a whole town? The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that the town of Water Valley, Maury County, TN is up for sale.

Think about it, not only would you be a homeowner, you’d also be the mayor and the chief of police, if you’ve a mind for that. The asking price is $725,000 -- not bad when you consider that not so far away homes are selling for $400,000 to $800,000. But Water Valley consists of four general stores, a barn and a circa-1900 creek-side home with updated wiring and plumbing.