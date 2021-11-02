Imperial Valley News Center

San Diego-Imperial Valley SDSU Shuttle Program

Calexico, California - Beginning October 5, the shuttle service will begin operating with pick up and drop off locations on Hardy Avenue at Campus Green at SDSU, and at the SDSU Imperial Valley parking lot.

For those who plan to use the shuttle for travel tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 5, submit your reservation by 6 p.m. today. Anyone with an SDSU ID can submit a reservation by completing the SDSU Shuttle Reservation Form, and a 24-hour reservation is required going forward to ensure a spot.



The service will operate at no cost to students, faculty and staff three days each week based on the following schedule:



In the morning:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: The shuttle will leave SDSU at 6:30 a.m., arriving at the SDSU Imperial Valley at 8:30 a.m. The shuttle will then leave SDSU Imperial Valley at 8:45 a.m., returning to SDSU at 10:45 a.m.

In the evening: