Imperial Valley News Center

State Department Unveils its First-Ever Enterprise Data Strategy

Washington, DC - The release of “Enterprise Data Strategy – Empowering Data Informed Diplomacy” is a milestone in the Department’s transformation into a more data-centric organization. The Enterprise Data Strategy (EDS) helps ensure that the Department’s workforce is equipped with the timely, data-informed insights necessary to make key mission and management decisions. The EDS supports the Biden Administration’s “Memorandum on Restoring Trust in Government Through Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policymaking,” Executive Order 14028: “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity,” and “Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.”

It also supports OMB Bulletin M-13-13 (“Managing Information as an Asset”), OMB Bulletin M-19-23 (“Phase 1 Implementation of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018: Learning Agendas, Personnel, and Planning Guidance”), and the Department’s Agency Priority Goals: Data Informed Diplomacy. It also satisfies several other Congressional and Regulatory requirements.